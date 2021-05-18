The Memorial Garden at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Avenue on Brunswick Landing, will be open Monday, May 31, from 1-4 p.m. in observance of Memorial Day. It will provide an opportunity to honor and reflect upon the sacrifice made by Naval air personnel. Admission is free.
The museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization preserving the heritage of Naval Air Station Brunswick. The museum and garden are typically open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Tiny bats put kibosh on CMP power line tree-cutting for 2 months
-
The Forecaster
Longtime Cumberland town councilor faces challenger
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Taylor Hall’s magic run in Boston shows no signs of slowing down
-
Northern Forecaster
Yarmouth opens new $8.5 million public safety building
-
Northern Forecaster
Five run for pair of Cumberland seats on SAD 51 board