The Memorial Garden at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Avenue on Brunswick Landing, will be open Monday, May 31, from 1-4 p.m. in observance of Memorial Day. It will provide an opportunity to honor and reflect upon the sacrifice made by Naval air personnel. Admission is free.

The museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization preserving the heritage of Naval Air Station Brunswick. The museum and garden are typically open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

