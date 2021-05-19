Historian Heather Cox Richardson, a summer visitor whose roots in Bristol date back to colonial days, will lead an online discussion entitled “To Filibuster or Not to Filibuster: The History and Implications of Congressional Rules” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Richardson will cover the history and development of the congressional rule known as the filibuster. She will share her perspective on the tradeoffs and options for the Biden Administration regarding this congressional rule, as they work to move forward the next big agenda items.

Richardson is a professor of history at Boston College, where she has taught since 2011. Prior to that she taught at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and MIT.

After growing up in Yarmouth, she graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and Harvard University, from which she received bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. She specializes in the American Civil War, its aftermath, and the history of ideological battles within the Republican Party, and she has written six books. Her latest is “How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America.”

Prof. Richardson will speak first, providing background and context, followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Kelli Whitlock Burton of Waldoboro, vice-chair of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee and co-leader of Suit Up Maine.

Because this event cannot be held in person and to keep the online audio uninterrupted, the audience should submit questions ahead of time through an online form found at lincolncountydemocrats.com/questions.

The public is welcome to attend this event, part of a series of community forums and discussions on topics of concern to Lincoln County residents. For more information, please contact John at [email protected] or (207) 529-6502, or visit lincolncountydemocrats.com/filibuster.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: