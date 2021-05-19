Brunswick-based Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association has partnered with Freeport artist Maegan Monsees, owner of Mae in Maine, to offer a Fishermen’s Association rope gathering bucket.

The association is a non-profit that works to enhance the sustainability of Maine’s fisheries by advocating for the needs of community-based fishermen and the environmental restoration of the Gulf of Maine. Online retail sales of products like Mae in Maine’s Evergreen Gathering Bucket, along with apparel and other gifts, directly benefit the association.

To make the buckets, Monsees dyes and sews cotton rope. The Evergreen Gathering Bucket is then constructed on a sewing machine and coiled by hand.

“I originally moved to Maine to work on an organic farm, but quickly realized that eating local, sustainable food here didn’t just apply to produce, but is equally important when it comes to seafood as well,” Maegan Monsees said. “I’m honored to create these gathering buckets for MCFA and to support the hard work they do in protecting our gulf for future generations.”

“Working with partners like Maegan allows us to celebrate our coastal communities and local small businesses while also supporting our work to protect working waterfronts and promote sustainable fishing in the Gulf of Maine,” Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s Ben Martens said.

To learn more about The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, make a donation, or purchase a basket, visit mainecoastfishermen.org.

