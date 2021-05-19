A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be at the L.L. Bean flagship store on 95 Main St. in Freeport for two days this week.

The clinic will administer first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for adults over the age of 18. Vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 21.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information on the mobile unit and other vaccination sites, visit maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call 888-445-4111. The Department of Health and Human Services is providing free rides to and from appointments. To reserve a ride, call 855-608-5172 at least 48 hours prior to an appointment.

