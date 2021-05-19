Donaldson St. Clair Moorhead II 1941 – 2021 PORTLAND – Donaldson St. Clair Moorhead II passed away gently on May 9, 2021 in his sleep with his family and dog, Angus, by his side. Donaldson or “Don” was born in Kansas City, Mo. on August 18, 1941 to William Paul Moorhead II and Nancy Ireland. He was raised in Winchester and Wayland, Mass., attending The Fay School and Wayland High School where he was a star quarterback for the football team. Don went on to the University of Rhode Island where he majored in agriculture management with an eye towards forestry but instead found fulfillment in his lifelong career in construction management. His upbringing in the Northeast instilled in him a love for the raw beauty of the landscape—its coastline and verdant forests. This appreciation of nature led to a passion for the aesthetic potential of wood that informed his finish carpentry and fine woodworking. The subtle beauty of his furniture pieces and custom boxes demonstrated the art and mastery of his craft. An avid reader and autodidact, Don relished sharing the tomes that shaped his life philosophy over a home-cooked, gourmet meal. Many were grateful recipients of these memorable feasts including his beloved dogs. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers William Weil and Christopher Moorhead. Don is cherished and will be forever remembered by his wife, Sallie Crittendon; his son, William Paul Moorhead III, his daughter, Skye Moorhead; his brother, Elliott Moorhead, his three sisters Parry Moorhead-Lins, Beth Silverman, and Cameron Johnson, sister-in-law, Lee Reiff; his daughter-in-law, Alison Moorhead; his nieces, nephews; his stepchildren Delia Cunningham and Rufus Percy; and many, many friends. Don lived an adventurous life that was broad and deep. He showed kindness and generosity of spirit to all and lived without judgment. A true gentleman, he loved and is loved fully. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

