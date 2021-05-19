Roland George Goben 1953 – 2021 RICHMOND – Roland George Goben, 68, of Richmond, Maine, died on May 15, 2021, following a long illness. To all his friends and family he was known as Ron. Ron was born in Bath, Maine, on March 12, 1953, to Norman and Barbara Goben. As a youngster, Ron raised his own cows, chickens, and sheep on the family’s farm in Durham. He belonged to 4-H and showed his animals at county fairs. He also helped his mother bake pies for Goben’s Home Bakery shop in Durham . This led to a lifelong love of baking – a gift he happily shared much to the joy of family, friends, and co­ workers. He took joy, too, in loving his numerous dogs over the years, in gardening, and in working on his old home in Richmond’s historic village. All who knew him were continually enchanted by his quick wit and sense of humor. He took the greatest joy in preparing meals for and entertaining his family and friends. Ron attended Freeport High School and graduated from Edward Little in Lewiston in 1972. He went into the air force and earned his college degree in accounting. He didn’t enjoy office work, and spent much of his career working with his hands, mostly for Wiscasset Hardware. For the last 10 years he greatly enjoyed working part-time at K and G Hardware in Richmond. He loved his customers and co-workers and took great pride in good service. Ron was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Christal Rose Stroud of Lisbon Falls; his granddaughter, Taylor Melanson and husband, Mathew, and great­-granddaughter, Liliana Melanson of Leeds; his brother, Norman Goben of New York City; and his partner of 32 years, Mark Knierim of Richmond. There is no visitation scheduled. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Richmond Area Food Pantry, 15 Spruce St. Richmond, ME 04357

Guest Book