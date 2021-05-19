TOPSHAM — What a difference three weeks can make.

Just three weeks removed from a 15-1 loss to Brunswick, the Mt. Ararat softball team avenged that defeat with a 4-3 victory Wednesday afternoon.

“Last time we faced them (Brunswick) it was much earlier in the season and we hadn’t rounded into form yet,” said Megan Reed of Mt. Ararat (3-6). “We had a lot of motivation to come back from that and make sure that wasn’t going to happen again.

Reed was phenomenal in the circle Wednesday, tossing seven innings and allowing seven hits while striking out 11.

“I always just try and control the controllable and focus on what I know I’m capable of doing,” the junior said. “Knowing in the back of my mind that I have an amazing team behind me really helps.”

Reed also smacked a home run, a deep shot over the left field fence for the first of her varsity career.

“It always feels great to help your team out on the mound, but it’s an even better feeling to do it on both sides,” she said.

It was a tough day for Brunswick (7-3), which was without two starters because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It’s a tough situation but it’s just something we have to deal with like everyone has this season,” said Brunswick head coach Hugh Dwyer.

The Eagles took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after Breanne Hunter hit a two-run single to right. Both runs were unearned due to a passed ball earlier in the inning. But the Eagles never relinquished the lead.

Ellie Sullivan took the tough loss for Brunswick. Sullivan pitched six innings and allowed seven hits. She struck out eight.

The Dragons struggled offensively. Their best opportunity came in the fourth inning when leadoff hitter Kelsey Cassidy came up with the bases loaded. However, Reed retired got her to ground out to escape trouble.

“They were definitely more ready for us today, and we weren’t as ready as we should’ve been for them,” said Dwyer.

The Eagles were still without head coach Terri Tlumac, who is out because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Junior varsity coach Jim Field is leading the Eagles until Tlumac returns.

“Everyone was excited about this game considering how last time went,” said Field. “Everyone filled their role today and played a full game, which is something we had been struggling with recently.”

Added Reed: “This was huge for us, we’ve had some really tight games where we didn’t come out on top. Today was a big step in the right direction.”

