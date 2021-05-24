The Lisbon Town Office will no longer require masks or social distancing, effective May 24.
A statement released by the town reads: “The CDC and the State of Maine recommend that those individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to mask and social distance. According to the CDC, people are fully vaccinated when they are more than 14 days past their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Town of Lisbon will not be monitoring or enforcing this recommendation.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
State Theatre’s marquee message gets attention of famous musicians
-
Sports
Sports Digest: USM baseball lands top seed in Hartford regional
-
Nation & World
National Guard’s Capitol security mission ends as lawmakers fight over protection needs, costs
-
Times Record
Bath Housing planting day returns Saturday
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Scarborough residents should speak out against ICE facility