The Lisbon Town Office will no longer require masks or social distancing, effective May 24.

A statement released by the town reads: “The CDC and the State of Maine recommend that those individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to mask and social distance. According to the CDC, people are fully vaccinated when they are more than 14 days past their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Town of Lisbon will not be monitoring or enforcing this recommendation.”