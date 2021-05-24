Pam Gerbi, retired early childhood educator living in Brunswick, was elected chairperson of United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Board of Directors at its online annual meeting on May 19.

Gerbi acknowledged the work of the United Way’s partner agencies and the organizations in this past year to help the area’s most vulnerable residents.

“It was very clear how far many of our neighbors are from financial stability,” Gerbi said. “I look forward to engaging with everyone about what’s next. I know many people in our communities want to be part of that action.”

Outgoing Chairperson Mary Ellen Barnes of Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission also discussed the work of the past year and its effect on essential workers: “Personal care workers, teachers, shipbuilders, grocery store workers, childcare workers, fast food employees, and delivery drivers all put themselves at risk to keep the rest of us safe and healthy and fed. We learned this year how essential they all really are.”

Barnes reported on United Way’s 2020 achievements, including the distribution of $261,623 to 56 organizations working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet increased needs in the Midcoast, giving help to more than 20,000 local people through 36 partner agencies, bringing over $670,000 in earned income and child care tax credits to local people through the CA$H Coalition, distributing 56,000 diapers to parents in need, raising more than $1.7 million in the annual campaign – more than what was raised in 2019 – and leveraging the efforts of volunteers at United Way and partner agencies.

​The following people were elected or re-elected to United Way’s Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting: Sarah Foulger of Boothbay Harbor, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, Gracie Ramos of LincolnHealth, Hannah Reese of Bowdoin College, Cathy Showalter of L.L. Bean, Tim Suitter of Local S6 at BIW, Leslie Trundy of Morse High School and Nate Wildes of Flight Deck Brewing and Live and Work in Maine. Nominated as board officers are Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry as 1st vice-Chairperson, Coleen Farrell of Mid Coast Parkview Health as 2nd vice chairperson, and Sean Martin of Bath Savings Trust Company as treasurer.

In presenting the Treasurer’s Report, Martin summarized the annual audit, and said: “I can assure everyone that United Way of Mid Coast Maine takes it role as steward of donor contributions very seriously.” Martin also welcomed Jennifer Lincoln, the new director of Finance and Administration, and said goodbye to John Washburn who recently retired from that role after 13 years.

The meeting concluded with a viewing of a video of Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s poem, Live United, which she wrote for the United Way and its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This video can be viewed at www.uwmcm.org.

More information is in United Way’s Annual Report available at uwmcm.org/2020_Annual_Report.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. In partnership with thousands of donors, United Way works to improve education, financial stability, and health for people in Brunswick and Harpswell, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties.

