The Bath Community Forestry Committee presents annual landscaping awards during Arbor Week. This year, they presented the Residential Landscaping Award to Joan Bishop of Webber Avenue and the Business Landscaping Award to MidCoast Federal Credit Union.

In addition, the committee planted a sugar maple tree at City Park and presented the Patten Free Library with an outdoor adventure backpack. The backpack contained binoculars, tree identification information, and activity books for young visitors.

“We want to instill a love of nature in the community,” said committee member Aaron Park, who also chairs the Bath City Council. “Landscaping is an art. When residents and local businesses go above and beyond to maintain a beautiful property, we want to recognize them for that.”

Learn more at bathforestry.com.

