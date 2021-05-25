A 20-acre solar array, capable of powering 650-800 homes for a year, could be coming to the Wiscasset Municipal Airport next month if Wiscasset residents approve the project next month.

The planning board approved the project on Monday, May 24. Residents will vote on the project in the annual town meeting referendum vote on Tuesday, June 8. Voting will take place at the Wiscasset Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cenergy Power, a California-based commercial solar developer that specializes in building solar facilities in airports throughout the company, is the parent company for the project.

The solar array, made from about 12,480 solar panels, would sit between the airport’s runway and Chewonki Creek. Each panel is 7.5-feet by 3.5-feet each, according to Cenergy Power Vice President of Project Development Chad Chabazi.

The panels are expected to generate 5 megawatts of solar power each year, which would be available for local residents to purchase.

This story will be updated.

