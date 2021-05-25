Anthony Jamison has been voted acting president of Main Street Bath, a nonprofit working to enhance the appearance and economic stability of downtown Bath. Jamison takes the place of Sally Johnstone, who stepped down from her role as president last week.

Jamison is a Bath native and serves as secretary of the Bath Rotary Club. He works as a loss prevention specialist at Bath Savings Institution.

Jamison was previously vice president of Main Street Bath’s board of directors.

“As vice president I’ve enjoyed having a leadership role in this vital downtown organization,” Jamison said. “As acting president, I am pleased to move into guiding our team through this exciting year coming out of the pandemic. We have a lot to look forward to and Main Street Bath is a big part of it.”

A formal vote for president will take place in October at the organization’s annual board meeting.

“It feels bittersweet that my professional changes have meant that I have to withdraw from my leadership position with Main Street Bath,” said Johnstone. “I love the community in Bath that supports the organization, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in multiple volunteer roles. The good news is that we have a very strong and committed board. Main Street Bath will continue to partner to promote and preserve our historic downtown and Bath will continue to thrive.”

