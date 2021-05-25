Midcoast Economic Development District is offering assistance to find workforce training and job opportunities for those living in Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties and the communities of Brunswick, Harpswell, Lincolnville, Northport, Searsmont and Belmont.
Midcoast Economic Development District is a municipally-led economic and community development organization. It works with communities and individuals to help them reach their next step towards achieving their goals.
The workforce assistance program was created to specifically serve those who have been negatively impacted by job loss or decrease due to COVID-19. This service is available at no charge and is confidential. The meetings are conducted via phone.
Those interested may contact Mary Jane West at (207) 380-3558 or [email protected], or Hannah Sisk at (207) 380-3518 or [email protected]
