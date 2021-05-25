Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. of Topsham has won Product of the Year for their Maine Shore Dinner for 2, an award given by the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a membership-based trade association representing 3,500 businesses.

“Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. started more than 20 years ago with the goal to make Maine lobster effortless and accessible. Today we continue to deliver the irreplaceable Maine experience to homes and businesses nation-wide. None of which could be possible without our spectacular team. This award is a true testament to their dedication and talent,” said CEO Amber-Jean Nickel.

Judges consider quality, taste, innovativeness, ingredients, merchandisability, and best in class when determining finalists through a blind tasting. They do not see any packaging, pricing or brand identification to be sure there is no bias.

“Winning a Sofi is always an honor but Product of the Year is a whole other level of excitement,” said Nickel. “We really are proud to be a part of both the specialty food industry but also the Maine lobstering legacy.”

The product has also won a 12th Sofi Gold Award for under the Best Entrees, Lunch, Dinner category.

Hancock Gourmet Lobster’s Mini Lobster Grilled Cheeses also won its 16th Silver Award for best Appetizers & Snacks.

