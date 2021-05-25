Eleina Jade Astor 2014 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Eleina Jade Astor, 6, of Townsend Way passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. The daughter of Anthony Astor Jr. and Ashley Maldonado. She attended Dyke Newell elementary school as well as New Meadows Childcare and Learning Center in Bath, Maine. Eleina loved to dance, listen to music, play Xbox, loved her siblings, playing outdoors and loved unicorns. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. She had a smile you could never forget! Surviving is father Anthony Astor Jr. of Topsham; mother, Ashley Maldonado of Ocala, Fla.; siblings Brooklyn, A.J., Carson, Leilani, and Nevaeh. Paternal grandmother, Tracy Astor and maternal grandmother, Melisa Maldonado. Paternal grandfather, Larry Maldonado. Paternal great-grandparents, Laura Astor, John Sylvia. Maternal great-grandparents, Kathi Hardin and Dennis Busbin. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Regina Sylvia Stanley Astor, Tony Astor and Dawn Astor. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, at 11 a.m., at the New City Church, 150 Congress Avenue, in Bath with the Rev. Joel Littlefield officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. The family request that you wear a facemask. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com . Memorial donations can be made to New Meadows Childcare and Learning Center 150 Congress Avenue Bath, ME 04530

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous