Mary Avery 1922 – 2021 ADAMS, Mass. – Mary Avery passed away quietly on April 19, 2021 at her son’s house in Adams, Mass. where she had been living for the past year. Mary, the only child of English immigrants William and Annie Double, was born on Dec. 13, 1922 in Detroit, Mich. where her father worked on the Buick assembly line. In 1936 the family moved to Bath, Maine where Mary graduated from the Morse High School in 1940. Her 1st job as an assistant in the Estimating Department of the Bath Iron Works started soon after graduation. She married her high school sweetheart Harold “Tick” Avery in June of 1943 and promptly moved to Camp Maxey, Texas where Tick continued his training as a 2nd Lieutenant. When he was deployed to the Pacific Theater she moved back to Bath to have her daughter Diane. Post War she settled in Reading, Mass. to raise a family with her husband who was the manager of Tobey Lumber. Tick as a member of the Inactive Reserves was called back to active duty in 1950. He was deployed to Korea and killed in action on Heartbreak Ridge, North Korea leaving Mary widowed at age 29. As a single parent she raised two young children in Reading in the house her husband had built. Mary volunteered for many years at Mass General Hospital and was a talented seamstress. She was never without a beloved dachshund as a trusted companion. In later years she shared her house in Reading and a cottage in Bailey Island with her daughter Diane and son-in -law Bob Weggel. She is survived by her son Lynn Avery (daughter-in-law Robin Avery) of Adams, Mass., a daughter Diane Weggel (Robert Weggel son-in-law) of Reading, Mass.; her granddaughter Jillian Avery (Nicholas Stall partner) of North Adams and a grandson Collin Avery (Megan McCarthy wife) of Park City, Utah. A memorial service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, Friday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

