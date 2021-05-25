Phillis E. Smith 1953 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Phillis E. Smith, 68, of Brunswick passed away on May 20, 2021 in Lewiston. She was born on May 5,1953 in Andover Mass. to parents Phillips Pasho Sr. and Marjorie Campbell Thomas. She enjoyed drinking her root beer and coffee, playing bingo, word search, watching game shows, dancing and listening to music along with spending time with her family and friends. Phillis was predeceased by both parents; her stepfather Walter Thomas; brother Phillips E. Pasho Jr. and his wife Sandy, and a sister, Linda Leffler and her husband Mike; daughter Lisa and her husband Ramon Pasho, grandchildren, Jasmin, Jaylin, Julianna, Jada and her fiancé Carl, great-grandchildren Anaya and Ayden Diaz of Massachusetts; son Reginald and Leann Smith, grandchildren Abigail and Ella Smith; daughter Bethany and her husband Barry Douglas, and grandchildren Jonathan, Andre, Jordan, and Deja of Maine; along with a niece and several nephews. Services will be held at Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:15pm, followed immediately by a viewing until 5pm. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net or https://www.facebook.com/FALewiston

