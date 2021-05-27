Marsha R. Dalton 1947 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Marsha R. Dalton, 73, of Phippsburg, passed away May 5, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Marsha was born Sep. 17, 1947 to Leroy and Evelyn Wyman of Westpoint. She grew up in a family of fisherman and loved to go out on the boat. She was one of nine children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dalton; two brothers, James and Reid Wyman, two sisters, Georgia Wright and Della Drain. She is survived by her sisters May Wyman and Donna Neilson, her two brothers, Bruce Wyman and wife Ellen, Phillip Wyman and wife Janet; eight children, Roger Dalton Jr., Darlene Dalton, Darrell Dalton, wife Amber, Bryan Dalton, fiancé Debbie, Roland Wallace, wife Jackie, Charlene Houle, husband David, Erik Dalton, Heidi Wright, husband Brian; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, especially around the holidays where she would spend all day baking and cooking. She was a very hard worker and took great pride in her work. Marsha worked as a dietary aid and cook for 25 years. She went back to school to become the kitchen manager and head cook of the nursing home she worked for. She loved shopping trips with her sisters and yard saling anytime she could. She loved her animals and took in strays her whole life. She donated to animal shelters and St. Jude’s center for childhood cancers. She had the biggest heart. Celebration of life will be held June 12 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water St., Wiscasset from 12 to 4 p.m.

