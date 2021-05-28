Janel C. Harrington 1933 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Janel C. Harrington, 87, left us Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 9, 1933 to Ovila J. and Ida H. Thibeault. She attended St. John’s School in Brunswick. Janel married Melvin R. Harrington on Dec. 24, 1987 and were together for 31 years until his passing in 2019. She worked at various places over the years including Dingley Press, Auerbach Shoe, Health-Tex and Eastland Shoe. She loved being outdoors, working in her yard and especially feeding the birds, squirrels and chipmunks who would sit on her lap. Janel would sit in her swing greeting all the neighbors who would come by and she always had snack for the furry ones. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Janel was predeceased by her husband; her parents; two brothers Roger Thibeault and Clarence Thibault as well as by a sister, Violette “DeeDee” Sharpe. Janel is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Card and her husband Lewis of Topsham, a son, Phillip Freeman Jr. of Rangeley; two grandsons, Heath Card of Topsham, Jared Freeman and his wife Morgan of Freeport; a great-grandson, Wyatt Freeman of Freeport; and her sister, Claircy Bernier of Brunswick. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. At Janel’s request there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations in her memory may be made to Midcoast Humane Society or the SPCA.

