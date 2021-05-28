Jeannette A. Tremblay 1941 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Jeannette A. Tremblay, 79, of Brunswick, joined the love of her life in heaven on May 25, 2021 surrounded by her children after a brief illness. She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 22, 1941, the daughter of George B. And Jeanne (Bernier) Thiboutot. She attended Brunswick schools and was known by those close to her as “Trouble”. She was a selfless caregiver, and over the years devoted herself to aiding several family members in their time of need. She and her husband, Robert L. Tremblay, owned the Pizza King restaurant on Center Street in Bath for 20 years. She loved to sew, and did alterations for many years. She worked as a hostess for Grand City, which fed her love of people, and worked at Arrow Hart for 13 years. She remained married to the love of her life, Robert L. Tremblay for 30 years until his passing in 1998. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert; a son, Daniel L. Tremblay; and brothers Henry Thiboutot and Remy Thiboutot. She is survived by a son, Donald J. Tremblay of Sabattus, and daughters Lisa Tremblay of Bowdoinham, Donna (Philip) Morin of Brunswick; five grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to CHANS Hospice during her final days Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at the Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine. Committal will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book