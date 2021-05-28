Lawrence “Mike” Worden 1948 – 2021 GEORGETOWN – Lawrence “Mike” Worden, 72, of Georgetown, died on May 20, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. Mike grew up in Bath, attending Bath Schools graduating from Morse High School in 1966 where he was the quarterback on the football team. After graduation Mike served in the Army’s 1st Aviation Brigade as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War earning many medals including a bronze star for bravery. He then served in the Maine Air National Guard. After serving his country Mike did a brief stint as a tuna truck driver in Hawaii, before returning to Bath and retiring from Bath Iron Works in 2010. Mike was an accomplished woodsmith and renovated he and Ann’s entire home. He loved spending time in his woodshop building custom furniture. Mike also loved 4-wheeling the Northwoods of Maine in the Jackman area for many years and he enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Mike was predeceased by his father, Frederick J. Worden from Woolwich, his mother, Mildred Hewett Worden, most recently from Oahu, Hawaii; a sister, Virginia Worden Perry of Goffstown, N.H., a brother, Ramon Worden of Parlin, N.J., a brother, George Worden and spouse Rochelle Worden of Augusta, and by a sister, Carol Worden Busby of Fontana, Calif. Mike is survived by his partner of 20 years, Ann Hill Peaslee; his son, Michael Steven Worden and partner Kathleen Brackett-Davidson of Waterville; and a granddaughter, Aubrey Grace Worden. Mike also leaves behind James William Worden and wife Charlene Landerkin Worden of Round Pond, Marilyn Patricia Worden of Minster, Ohio, Joseph Alan Worden and wife Skoshi from Sierra Vista, Ariz., Barbara Worden LeCropane of Beach Park, Ill., Gary L. Worden Sr. and wife Patricia Holbrook Worden of Somerville, Merek Stephen Worden and wife Mary Hennessey Worden. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the Bath Elks Lodge and burial at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Veteran’s Fund C/O Bath Lodge of Elks 9 Lambard St. Bath ME 04530

