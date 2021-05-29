BRUNSWICK — A little rain never hurt anybody, and that was the case on Saturday at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference medium-large school championship meet. Through some wet conditions and some rain falling from the skies, athletes from seven schools in the conference were out in numbers with hardware up for grabs.

“Myself and everyone on our team seem to elevate ourselves in pressure filled situations like these ones,” said Grady Satterfield of Mt. Ararat, who placed second in the boys 1,600- and 3,200- meter runs. “To know that it’s my first championship meet since my freshman year is odd but makes me want to push myself even more.”

The weather wasn’t an issue for Mt. Ararat.

The Eagles beat runner-up Brunswick, who was in contention all day until Mt. Ararat pulled away at the end, 191-156. Cony (83) beat out Gardiner (68) to secure third, while Lawrence (51) took fifth. Camden Hills (23) and Medomak Valley (16) finished sixth and seventh.

For the girls, Cony edged the Dragons, 149-132. Camden Hills (93) took third while Medomak Valley (64) and Gardiner (56) placed fourth and fifth. Mt. Ararat (51) and Lawrence (44) placed sixth and seventh.

“I felt pretty confident coming in and was just hoping to do my best,” said Cony’s Anna Reny, who helped the Rams in the short distance events. “The team as a whole knew we had a good shot coming in, but anything can happen.”

Reny placed first in three events — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 — to help the Rams secure the title.

Despite not bringing home the team title, it was a huge day for Brunswick’s Tyler Patterson, who swept the long distance races (800, 1,600, 3,200).

“I knew I had a bit of a buffer to work with so I just did what I had to do to make sure I’d be ready for all three races,” said Patterson, who will run at Cornell next fall.

Patterson was in contention with Satterfield and Jace Hollenbach, also of Mt. Ararat, in each of the three races.

“I know that Brunswick and Mt. Ararat are supposed to be rivals, and we are, but I really like racing with those guys,” said Patterson. “I, of course, want to beat them but I’m also pulling for them, it’s a great dynamic and the Maine running community is really close.”

While there was excitement in the air throughout the day, the highlight of the day was Patterson’s win in the 3,200.

“That was a great race, I was definitely feeling it after that one,” said Patterson.

Patterson ultimately won the race with a time of 9:25, but the race for second between Satterfield and Connor Daigle of Medomak Valley came down to the wire. Satterfield was second by just under two seconds (9:37-9:39).

In the boys 110 hurdles, Isaac Dostie of Gardiner blew away his competition, finishing over a second ahead of second-place Tyler Trebilcock of Brunswick.

“I was running against myself, at least that’s what I was telling myself going into it,” said Dostie, who posted a time of 16.25 seconds. “I was a little bit nervous, but being seeded high helped with that and I just did what I’ve been doing all season.”

Another exciting finish came in Reny’s 200 victory, when she beat out Gardiner’s Alanya Blier by just 0.16 seconds.

“Those types of races are always an adrenaline rush to be a part of,” said Reny. “That push at the end was the key for me and knowing what the circumstances were regarding the race”

Though the conference championship meets are always intense, there was an added notch on intensity this year, with only 24 total spots at states up for grabs opposed to 32 in past years.

The state meets are scheduled for June 5. Massabesic High School will host Class A, Class B will be at Morse and the Class C meet will take place in Brewer.

