The Red Cross says it has an emergency need for eligible donors to make an appointment to give platelets to ensure critical cancer patient needs are met. Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation and are always in great demand.

According to a news release citing the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments, but the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors.

To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.

Blood donation opportunities are available in the following communities:

Brunswick: June 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road.

Freeport: June 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.

Bath: June 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

Bowdoinham: June 9, noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St.

Topsham: June 2, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: