After more than a year without a live performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine State Ballet is relaunching with neoclassical ballets “Britten” and “Souvenir.”

These “storiless” ballets weave music and movement into visually powerful pieces, according to Maine State Ballet.

The performance of “Souvenir” will also be available as a complimentary video performance on-demand from Sunday, June 20 through Saturday, July 3 at mainestateballet.org. Donations are accepted.

Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele, a former member of the New York City Ballet, choreographed the performances.

The shows will be held at Falmouth’s Lopez Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 17-18, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Tickets range from $10 to $15, with discounts for seniors and children, and may be purchased at mainestateballet.org or by calling (207) 781-3587.

Maine State Ballet houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and affiliated School for the Performing Arts, with continuous instruction in ballet, tap and jazz for over 100 years.

