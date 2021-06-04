Arts Are Elementary has announced its 5th Grade Residency with former Chief of the Penobscot Nation, culture preservationist, educator, teacher and professional basketmaker Barry Dana will be held on Monday, June 7 at Harriet Beecher Stowe School in Brunswick and Friday, June 11 via video for the remote students.

Monday, June 14 is the rain date.

Dana will lead each 5th grade class in a discussion about Wabanki art and culture linking the conversation to the students’ Colonization curriculum. He’ll join the students outside in a tent and will bring his portable wigwam.

“We are delighted that our 5th grade students will be able to learn first hand from former Chief Dana about Wabanaki culture and art and to ask him questions about the impact of colonization on his native culture,” Brunswick Superintendent of Schools Phillip J. Potenziano said. “Learning directly from Chief Dana should have a deep and lasting impact on these students.”

“Arts Are Elementary’s Board and I are thrilled that Brunswick’s 5th grade students will be meeting with Chief Dana this spring,” said Executive Director Jenn Burns Gray. “We hope these discussions will help provide the students with an authentic perspective on colonization and help them learn more about Maine’s Wabanaki art and culture. Conversing with Chief Dana who is also a highly regarded artist should deepen the student’s engagement with and understanding of the curriculum. Art has a remarkable ability to transform and connect in rich and meaningful ways.”

A portion of the funding for the 5th Grade residency with Barry Dana comes from Brunswick’s Nathaniel Davis Fund.

Since 1980, Arts Are Elementary has worked in partnership with local schools to provide every public classroom in Brunswick’s public elementary schools with professional artist residencies.

