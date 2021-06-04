James H. Washburn 1945 – 2021 DURHAM – James H. Washburn, 75, passed away on May 31, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with family by his side. He was born in Durham on Oct. 30, 1945, to Robert and Nolia Washburn. Jim was a mischievous one and loved the outdoors! Fishing, hunting, camping, snowmobiling, and four wheeling were among his favorite things to do. He enjoyed spending time at camp, gardening, playing cards and taking road trips around Maine, New England and down the East Coast. The majority of his working years were spent at Eastland Shoe and Bath Iron Works. Jim was predeceased by his parents, twin sons, James and John, sister, June, and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna, children: Rick and wife Carie of Durham, Daniel of Durham, Michael and wife Stephanie of Durham, Kelly Burnham and husband Robert of Durham, and Jaime Tourigny of Durham. He is also leaving behind stepchildren: Donald Cressey of Bowdoin, Jamie Cressey and wife Tammy of Bowdoin, Sheila Wenger and husband Roy of Bowdoin, 17 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brothers: William and wife Deb of Durham, Linwood and wife Earlene of Brunswick, David and partner Dale of Augusta, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Lunt Memorial Cemetery in Brunswick at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021. His family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Midcoast/Parkview Infusion Center in Brunswick, and the Maine Health Infusion Center in Scarborough, for the care and support they provided throughout his courageous battle with MDS. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE donate blood! For more information, please visit redcrossblood.org.

