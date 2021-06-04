Earl A. Haines 1932 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Earl A. Haines, 89, of Topsham, went to be with the lord on May 28, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital, following a long battle with Dementia. He was born at Woodford Hospital in Portland, on May 10, 1932, the son of Earl F. and Estella M. (Norton) Haines. He graduated from Morse High School in 1951. The day after graduation he left on a train for the Army/Air Force. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1953 and was assigned to the Military Police and Senior Mechanic. In 1954-1957 he served on the Bath Police Department and was also a private detective. From 1957-1972 he made a career with the Maine State Police. While on the Maine State Police he attended several schools, Maine State Police Academy, Homicide Investigation, Narcotics School, Organized Crime School and the Forensic Pathology Seminar. In 1966 he worked as a special assistant for the Attorney General as an investigator. He also worked with the secret service in body guarding President John F. Kennedy three months before he was assassinated. He retired from the Maine State Police in 1972. From 1977-1986 he owned and operated Bar-B Campground in Bowdoin. In 1988-1992 he worked at John Craft Auto as a car salesmen. In 1994-2004 he was on the Board of Selectmen in Bowdoin. He was chairman of the board from 1998-2004. He served on the board at the Bowdoinham Federal Credit Union for four years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21 of Bath and Past President and Treasurer of the Retired State Police Officers for many years. He married Patricia A. Chatman in Bath, on Feb. 14, 2005. He was predeceased by his late wife Barbara (Williams), they were married for 41 years. His father Earl and Mother Estella, a brother Edward Haines, two sisters Blanche (Connie) Kneeland and Affie (Tilly) Lloyd, a daughter Kathy Jo Barnes, two son’s Monte Haines and Robert Haines Sr. Before coming ill, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Patty. They traveled to England several times to visit their special friends, Barbara, David, Emma and their families. They also, spent several winters in Florida. He is survived by his wife Patty. Four children, Marlene Osentoski and her husband Jerry from Nevada, Texas, Kirk Haines and his wife Cindy of Brunswick, Randy E. Haines of Bowdoin, and Wanda Grove and husband David of Pa., He had two stepchildren, Nadia Chatman from Gibsonia, Pa., and Anthony Chatman, from Brunswick, a sister Annette Lowery of Bath. He had 17 grandchildren, Jake, Justin, TJ, Jess, William, Dustin, Michael, Randy Jr., Chad, Cassie, Robert Jr., Nicole, Savanna, Elijah, Ella, Sydney and Sophia, 16 great-children, several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, in Brunswick. The funeral service will be held same day at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter 383 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074.

