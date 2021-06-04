Elizabeth Luella Lamoreau 1930 – 2020 LINCOLN – Elizabeth Luella Lamoreau, 90, formerly of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2020. She was born on Aug. 14, 1930, the daughter of Gordon A.S. Lamoreau and Frances Pearl (Rideout) Lamoreau. She was predeceased by her parents, half-sister, Lois, sisters, Marion and husband Alvin, Margaret and husband Maxwell, Edna and Lucy, brothers, Henry and wife Adeline, Herman and wife Connie, Charles and wife Velva, Malcolm, Robert and wife Beverly, seven nieces and nephews. Although she never married, she helped raise and play with many of her 39 nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. The other children in her life were Billy, Shirley, Johnny and Harry Dame. For work she took care of children with her mother and cared for children in the neighborhood when parents were sick. She also cared for elderly people in their homes. For a short period of time she worked in the old tanning factory in Bowdoinham. Later she worked at the Augusta State Hospital as a psychiatric aide. She then worked at Walton Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide. She eventually opened her own boarding home in Richmond taking care of veterans and other elderly people. After she sold her business she went to work for agencies taking care of, again, elderly people in their own houses. As she always said “My work has been taking care of people”. She loved God and believed the bible would show her through, as it did. She was baptized and became a member the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Betty lived a very frugal life and always wanted to give, when she could. She donated regularly to the food pantries, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the American Bible Society. Betty loved mowing her lawn, gardening, and especially her flowers. In her later years she lived with her niece, Betty Jane Tibbetts and husband Larry in Northern Maine. She remained with her niece and husband for about 14 years. As her health failed and heart problems became a major issue she resided at Colonial Health Care Assisted Living and Nursing Home and was also treated at the Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln, Maine. Betty was very happy with the care she received. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., at the Ridge Cemetery, Bowdoinham. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357. In lieu of flowers, you can donate in her name to: St Jude Children’s Hospital, The American Bible Society or any food pantry of your choosing.

