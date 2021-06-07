Police say a Brunswick man was hospitalized after the motorcycle he was riding with his wife crashed at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bowdoinham.

According to a news release from the Sagadahoc County Sherriff’s Department, Jared Gagnon, 42, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson on Post Road near Hornbeck Cross Road in Bowdoinham, “failed to failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road into a small rock outcrop.”

Gagnon sustained head and back injuries and was transported via helicopter to Central Maine Hospital in Lewiston. Gagnon’s wife, Karen Gagnon, 43, who was riding with him, sustained minor injuries and was not brought to a hospital.

Police said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that is under investigation. Neither Jared nor Karen Gagnon were wearing helmets, police said.

Route 201 in Bowdoinham was temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land.

Bowdoinham Fire & Rescue, Gardiner rescue, Bowdoin Fire and Topsham Rescue responded to the accident.

