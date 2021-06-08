LEWISTON — The Camden Hills boys tennis team has been chasing perfection all season.

So far, so good.

No. 3 Camden Hills (15-0) left no doubt which team tops Class A North as it sank top-seeded Hampden Academy 5-0 on Tuesday in the regional final.

The Windjammers earned a spot in the Class A state championship match Saturday at Lewiston High School. They will face either Kennebunk or Thornton Academy.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Windjammers’ head coach Jesse Simko. “I’ve got a team that is into it and are ready to bring it all, and that’s what I love about them.”

In first singles, Ezra LeMole defeated Owen Flannery 6-3, 6-3. Owen Markowitz earned a victory at second singles, 7-5, 6-1 over Oliver Bois. Noah Thackeray handled Liam Castrucci, 6-4, 6-3, in third singles.

On the doubles side, Lincoln Pierce and Kyan Mohammadi beat Will Airey and Finn Castrucci, 6-1, 7-5. Espen Wold and Liam O’Dwyer defeated K.J Morse and Tate Clough at second doubles, 6-0, 6-3.

“We’ll use the rest of the week to get prepared as best as we can,” said Simko. “We’ll just worry about what we can control and see how it goes from there.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: