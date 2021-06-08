Communities across Maine voted Tuesday on school budgets. Some also elected local office holders or decided on new ordinances or spending projects.
Here are results of school budget votes and contested elections in southern and midcoast Maine. Results of school budget votes in multi-town school districts are listed at the bottom.
Arundel:
Board of Selectmen – two seats
Daniel Dubois (i) (216 votes)
Philip Labbe (i) (220 votes)
Rodney Sparkowich (59 votes)
Biddeford:
School budget
Yes 83 percent (206)
No 17 percent (43)
Cape Elizabeth
School budget
Yes 67 percent (294 votes)
No 33 percent (145 votes)
Cumberland
Town Council
Mark Segrist 68 percent (1,356 votes)
George Turner 32 percent (634 votes)
School Board MSAD 51 (two seats)
Hannah Barry 21 percent (784 votes)
Adam Dougherty 13 percent (498 votes)
Ann Maksymowicz 24 percent (915 votes)
Jason Record 22 percent (822 votes)
Vijayarani Suresh 20 percent (777 votes)
Falmouth
School budget
Yes
No
Town Council (two seats)
Hope Cahan
Amy Kuhn
John Winslow
School Board (two seats)
Nicole Plette Bezanson
Whitney Bruce
Laura Farraher
Anne Rutherford
William Walker
Gorham
School budget
Yes 67 percent (439 votes)
No 33 percent (215 votes)
Hollis
Adult-use marijuana businesses
Yes
No
Kennebunk
Select Board (four seats)
Wayne Berrry (i)
Shiloh Schulte (i)
John Costin
Anthony Michaud
Kortney Nedeau
Gwen Page
Lisa Joy Pratt
Kyle Roberts
RSU 21 Board of Directors (seat 1)
Sally Carpenter
Thomas Wellman
RSU 21 Board of Directors (seat 2)
Joshua Barstow
Amanda Downing
Alison Riggieri
Peter Sentner
Kennebunkport:
RSU 21 board
James McMann
Megan Michaud
Kittery
School budget
Yes
No
Town Council, seat expires Nov. 2023
Cameron Hamm
Joshua Seymour
Town Council, seat expires Nov. 2022
Robert Gray
Colin McGuire
Thomas Orlando
Mary Gibbons Stevens
New Gloucester
Board of Selectmen (two seats)
Karen Gilles
Paul Larrivee Jr.
Stephen Hathorne
Board of Selectmen (one seat)
Linda Chase
Scott Doyle
Brian Shedlarski
Dustin Ward
School Board
Jason Hart
Deborah Lang
Charter Commission (six seats)
Michael Arata
Peter Bragdon
Lucinda Brakey
Daniel Ellingson
Karen Farrell
Stephen Hathorne
Penelope Hilton
Michael Lang
Kathleen Potter
John Salisbury
Benjamin Tettlebaum
Cleo Werner
North Yarmouth
Town Council
Steven Berry 47 percent (470 votes)
Paul Hodgetts 53 percent (526 votes)
School Board MSAD 51
Vanessa Bryant 47 percent (405 votes)
Thomas McGuinness 53 percent (461 votes)
Ogunquit
Wells-Ogunquit school board
Aneliya Georgieva-Petrov
Michele Tourangeau
Portland
School budget
Yes 77.4 percent (4,743 votes)
No 22.6 percent (1,382 votes)
Precincts reporting: 11 of 12
Charter Commission District 1 (one seat)
*Twain Braden
David Cowle 13.7 percent (171 votes)
Karen Snyder 19.2 percent (241 votes)
Shamika (Shay) Stewart-Bouley 66 percent (828 votes)
* withdrew
Precincts reporting: 3 of 4
Charter Commission District 2
*Emma (Em) Burnett
Robert O’Brien (uncontested)
* withdrew
Precincts reporting: X of 3
Charter Commission District 3
Zachary Barowitz 51 percent (709)
Brian Batson 38 percent (531)
Charles Bryon 11 percent (152)
Precincts reporting: 2 of 3
Charter Commission District 4
Marcques Houston 54 percent (686 votes)
Cheryl Leeman 46 percent (584 votes)
Precincts reporting: 2 of 3
Charter Commission District 5
Mony Hang 47 percent (556)
Ryan Lizanecz 52 percent (617 votes)
Precincts reporting: 2 of 3
Charter Commission At-Large (four seats)
William Bailey 5 percent (305)
Catherine Buxton 11 percent (675)
Marpheen Chann 16.9 percent (1,034)
Lawson Condrey 2 percent (126)
Steven DiMillo 21 percent (1,286)
Anthony Emerson 2.6 percent (158)
Benjamin Grant 12 percent (741)
Ian Houseal 2.2 percent (132)
*Hope Rovelto
Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef 23.2 percent (1,424)
Patricia Washburn 3.9 percent (241)
*withdrawn
Precincts reporting: 11 of 12
Pownal
Select Board
Angela Clark
Jonathan Morris
Raymond
Board of Selectmen (one seat)
Joseph Bruno (204 votes)
Dana DesJardins (34 votes)
Abigail Geer (171 votes)
Saco:
School budget
Yes 63 percent (257 votes)
No 37 percent (92 votes)
Sanford:
School budget
Yes 70 percent (407 votes)
No 30 percent (177 votes)
South Berwick:
Allow and regulate adult-use marijuana stores
Yes 10 percent (124 votes)
No 90 percent (1,127 votes)
Allow and regulate adult-use marijuana cultivation
Yes 10 percent (124 votes)
No 90 percent (1,134 votes)
South Portland
School budget
Yes 77 percent (352 votes)
No 33 percent (105 votes)
Westbrook
School budget
Yes 79 percent (312 votes)
No 21 percent (83 votes)
Yarmouth
School budget
Yes 72 percent (1,246 votes)
No 28 percent (489 votes)
Town Council (two seats)
Heather Abbott (1,016 votes)
David Craig (1,016 votes)
Christopher Kam (904 votes)
Multi-town districts school budgets
RSU 1
Arrowsic
Yes
No
Bath
Yes
No
Phippsburg
Yes
No
Woolwich
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
RSU 5
Durham
Yes
No
Freeport
Yes
No
Pownal
Yes
No
RSU 14
Raymond
Yes (247 votes)
No (126 votes)
Windham
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
RSU 21
Arundel
Yes
No
Kennebunk
Yes
No
Kennebunkport
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
SAD 6
Buxton
Yes
No
Standish
Yes
No
Hollis
Yes
No
Limington
Yes
No
Frye Island
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
SAD 15
Gray
Yes
No
New Gloucester
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
SAD 35
Eliot
Yes
No
South Berwick
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
SAD 51
Cumberland
Yes 63.6 percent (1,271 votes)
No 36.4 percent (727 votes)
North Yarmouth
Yes 58.9 percent (573 votes)
No 41.1 percent (400 votes
Total
Yes 62.1 percent (1,844 votes)
No 37.9 percent (1,127 votes)
SAD 75
Bowdoin
Yes
No
Bowdoinham
Yes
No
Harpswell
Yes
No
Topsham
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
Wells-Ogunquit
Ogunquit
Yes
No
Wells
Yes
No
Total
Yes
No
