Communities across Maine voted Tuesday on school budgets. Some also elected local office holders or decided on new ordinances or spending projects.

Here are results of school budget votes and contested elections in southern and midcoast Maine. Results of school budget votes in multi-town school districts are listed at the bottom.

Find a race by town:

— Select Town — Portland Arundel Biddeford Brunswick Cape Elizabeth Cumberland Falmouth Gorham Hollis Kennebunk Kennebunkport Kittery New Gloucester North Yarmouth Ogunquit Pownall Raymond Saco Sanford Scarborough South Berwick South Portland South Portland Westbrook Windham Yarmouth

Arundel: Board of Selectmen – two seats Daniel Dubois (i) (216 votes) Philip Labbe (i) (220 votes) Rodney Sparkowich (59 votes) Biddeford: School budget Yes 83 percent (206) No 17 percent (43) Cape Elizabeth School budget Yes 67 percent (294 votes) No 33 percent (145 votes) Cumberland Town Council Mark Segrist 68 percent (1,356 votes) George Turner 32 percent (634 votes) School Board MSAD 51 (two seats) Hannah Barry 21 percent (784 votes) Adam Dougherty 13 percent (498 votes) Ann Maksymowicz 24 percent (915 votes) Jason Record 22 percent (822 votes) Vijayarani Suresh 20 percent (777 votes) Falmouth School budget Yes No Town Council (two seats) Hope Cahan Amy Kuhn John Winslow School Board (two seats) Nicole Plette Bezanson Whitney Bruce Laura Farraher Anne Rutherford William Walker Gorham School budget Yes 67 percent (439 votes) No 33 percent (215 votes) Hollis Adult-use marijuana businesses Yes No Kennebunk Select Board (four seats) Wayne Berrry (i) Shiloh Schulte (i) John Costin Anthony Michaud Kortney Nedeau Gwen Page Lisa Joy Pratt Kyle Roberts RSU 21 Board of Directors (seat 1) Sally Carpenter Thomas Wellman RSU 21 Board of Directors (seat 2) Joshua Barstow Amanda Downing Alison Riggieri Peter Sentner Kennebunkport: RSU 21 board James McMann Megan Michaud Kittery School budget Yes No Town Council, seat expires Nov. 2023 Cameron Hamm Joshua Seymour Town Council, seat expires Nov. 2022 Robert Gray Colin McGuire Thomas Orlando Mary Gibbons Stevens New Gloucester Board of Selectmen (two seats) Karen Gilles Paul Larrivee Jr. Stephen Hathorne Board of Selectmen (one seat) Linda Chase Scott Doyle Brian Shedlarski Dustin Ward School Board Jason Hart Deborah Lang Charter Commission (six seats) Michael Arata Peter Bragdon Lucinda Brakey Daniel Ellingson Karen Farrell Stephen Hathorne Penelope Hilton Michael Lang Kathleen Potter John Salisbury Benjamin Tettlebaum Cleo Werner North Yarmouth Town Council Steven Berry 47 percent (470 votes) Paul Hodgetts 53 percent (526 votes) School Board MSAD 51 Vanessa Bryant 47 percent (405 votes) Thomas McGuinness 53 percent (461 votes) Ogunquit Wells-Ogunquit school board Aneliya Georgieva-Petrov Michele Tourangeau Portland School budget Yes 77.4 percent (4,743 votes) No 22.6 percent (1,382 votes) Precincts reporting: 11 of 12 Charter Commission District 1 (one seat) *Twain Braden David Cowle 13.7 percent (171 votes) Karen Snyder 19.2 percent (241 votes) Shamika (Shay) Stewart-Bouley 66 percent (828 votes) * withdrew Precincts reporting: 3 of 4 Charter Commission District 2 *Emma (Em) Burnett Robert O’Brien (uncontested) * withdrew Precincts reporting: X of 3 Charter Commission District 3 Zachary Barowitz 51 percent (709) Brian Batson 38 percent (531) Charles Bryon 11 percent (152) Precincts reporting: 2 of 3 Charter Commission District 4 Marcques Houston 54 percent (686 votes) Cheryl Leeman 46 percent (584 votes) Precincts reporting: 2 of 3 Charter Commission District 5 Mony Hang 47 percent (556) Ryan Lizanecz 52 percent (617 votes) Precincts reporting: 2 of 3 Charter Commission At-Large (four seats) William Bailey 5 percent (305) Catherine Buxton 11 percent (675) Marpheen Chann 16.9 percent (1,034) Lawson Condrey 2 percent (126) Steven DiMillo 21 percent (1,286) Anthony Emerson 2.6 percent (158) Benjamin Grant 12 percent (741) Ian Houseal 2.2 percent (132) *Hope Rovelto Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef 23.2 percent (1,424) Patricia Washburn 3.9 percent (241)

*withdrawn

Precincts reporting: 11 of 12 Pownal Select Board Angela Clark Jonathan Morris Raymond Board of Selectmen (one seat) Joseph Bruno (204 votes) Dana DesJardins (34 votes) Abigail Geer (171 votes) Saco: School budget Yes 63 percent (257 votes) No 37 percent (92 votes) Sanford: School budget Yes 70 percent (407 votes) No 30 percent (177 votes) South Berwick: Allow and regulate adult-use marijuana stores Yes 10 percent (124 votes) No 90 percent (1,127 votes) Allow and regulate adult-use marijuana cultivation Yes 10 percent (124 votes) No 90 percent (1,134 votes) South Portland School budget Yes 77 percent (352 votes) No 33 percent (105 votes) Westbrook School budget Yes 79 percent (312 votes) No 21 percent (83 votes) Yarmouth School budget Yes 72 percent (1,246 votes) No 28 percent (489 votes) Town Council (two seats) Heather Abbott (1,016 votes) David Craig (1,016 votes) Christopher Kam (904 votes) Multi-town districts school budgets RSU 1 Arrowsic Yes No Bath Yes No Phippsburg Yes No Woolwich Yes No Total Yes No RSU 5 Durham Yes No Freeport Yes No Pownal Yes No RSU 14 Raymond Yes (247 votes) No (126 votes) Windham Yes No Total Yes No RSU 21 Arundel Yes No Kennebunk Yes No Kennebunkport Yes No Total Yes No SAD 6 Buxton Yes No Standish Yes No Hollis Yes No Limington Yes No Frye Island Yes No Total Yes No SAD 15 Gray Yes No New Gloucester Yes No Total Yes No SAD 35 Eliot Yes No South Berwick Yes No Total Yes No SAD 51 Cumberland Yes 63.6 percent (1,271 votes) No 36.4 percent (727 votes) North Yarmouth Yes 58.9 percent (573 votes) No 41.1 percent (400 votes Total Yes 62.1 percent (1,844 votes) No 37.9 percent (1,127 votes) SAD 75 Bowdoin Yes No Bowdoinham Yes No Harpswell Yes No Topsham Yes No Total Yes No Wells-Ogunquit Ogunquit Yes No Wells Yes No Total Yes No

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: