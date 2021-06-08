Communities across Maine voted Tuesday on school budgets. Some also elected local office holders or decided on new ordinances or spending projects.

Here are results of school budget votes and contested elections in southern and midcoast Maine. Results of school budget votes in multi-town school districts are listed at the bottom.

Arundel:

Board of Selectmen – two seats

Daniel Dubois (i)        (216 votes)

Philip Labbe (i)           (220 votes)

Rodney Sparkowich         (59 votes)

Biddeford:

School budget

Yes      83 percent   (206)

No        17 percent   (43)

Cape Elizabeth

School budget

Yes             67 percent   (294 votes)

No              33 percent   (145 votes)

Cumberland

Town Council

Mark Segrist         68 percent   (1,356 votes)

George Turner           32 percent   (634 votes)

School Board MSAD 51 (two seats)

Hannah Barry             21 percent   (784 votes)

Adam Dougherty         13 percent   (498 votes)

Ann Maksymowicz      24 percent   (915 votes)

Jason Record                22 percent   (822 votes)

Vijayarani Suresh         20 percent   (777 votes)

Falmouth

School budget

Yes

No

 

Town Council (two seats)

Hope Cahan

Amy Kuhn

John Winslow

 

School Board (two seats)

Nicole Plette Bezanson

Whitney Bruce

Laura Farraher

Anne Rutherford

William Walker

Gorham

School budget

Yes            67 percent   (439 votes)

No             33 percent   (215 votes)

Hollis

Adult-use marijuana businesses

Yes

No

Kennebunk

Select Board  (four seats)

Wayne Berrry (i)

Shiloh Schulte (i)

John Costin

Anthony Michaud

Kortney Nedeau

Gwen Page

Lisa Joy Pratt

Kyle Roberts

RSU 21 Board of Directors (seat 1)

Sally Carpenter

Thomas Wellman

RSU 21 Board of Directors (seat 2)

Joshua Barstow

Amanda Downing

Alison Riggieri

Peter Sentner

Kennebunkport:

RSU 21 board

James McMann

Megan Michaud

Kittery

School budget

Yes

No

Town Council, seat expires Nov. 2023

Cameron Hamm

Joshua Seymour

Town Council, seat expires Nov. 2022

Robert Gray

Colin McGuire

Thomas Orlando

Mary Gibbons Stevens

New Gloucester

Board of Selectmen (two seats)

Karen Gilles

Paul Larrivee Jr.

Stephen Hathorne

Board of Selectmen (one seat)

Linda Chase

Scott Doyle

Brian Shedlarski

Dustin Ward

School Board

Jason Hart

Deborah Lang

Charter Commission (six seats)

Michael Arata

Peter Bragdon

Lucinda Brakey

Daniel Ellingson

Karen Farrell

Stephen Hathorne

Penelope Hilton

Michael Lang

Kathleen Potter

John Salisbury

Benjamin Tettlebaum

Cleo Werner

North Yarmouth

Town Council

Steven Berry          47 percent   (470 votes)

Paul Hodgetts        53 percent   (526 votes) 

School Board MSAD 51

Vanessa Bryant                 47 percent   (405 votes)

Thomas McGuinness       53 percent   (461 votes)

Ogunquit

Wells-Ogunquit school board

Aneliya Georgieva-Petrov

Michele Tourangeau

Portland

School budget

Yes             77.4 percent   (4,743 votes)

No              22.6 percent   (1,382 votes)

Precincts reporting: 11 of 12

Charter Commission District 1 (one seat)

*Twain Braden

David Cowle         13.7 percent   (171 votes)

Karen Snyder        19.2 percent   (241 votes)

Shamika (Shay) Stewart-Bouley       66 percent   (828 votes)

* withdrew

Precincts reporting: 3 of 4

Charter Commission District 2

*Emma (Em) Burnett

Robert O’Brien (uncontested)

* withdrew

Precincts reporting: X of 3

Charter Commission District 3

Zachary Barowitz    51 percent   (709)

Brian Batson           38 percent   (531)

Charles Bryon         11 percent   (152)

Precincts reporting: 2 of 3

Charter Commission District 4

Marcques Houston      54 percent   (686 votes)

Cheryl Leeman              46 percent   (584 votes)

Precincts reporting: 2 of 3

Charter Commission District 5

Mony Hang               47 percent   (556)

Ryan Lizanecz           52 percent   (617 votes)

Precincts reporting: 2 of 3

Charter Commission At-Large (four seats)

William Bailey                5 percent   (305)

Catherine Buxton         11 percent    (675)

Marpheen Chann         16.9 percent    (1,034)

Lawson Condrey             2 percent     (126)

Steven DiMillo               21 percent   (1,286)

Anthony Emerson           2.6 percent    (158)

Benjamin Grant              12 percent    (741)

Ian Houseal                       2.2 percent    (132)

*Hope Rovelto

Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef        23.2 percent   (1,424)

Patricia Washburn              3.9 percent   (241)

*withdrawn

Precincts reporting: 11 of 12

Pownal

Select Board

Angela Clark

Jonathan Morris

Raymond

Board of Selectmen (one seat)

Joseph Bruno            (204 votes)

Dana DesJardins      (34 votes)

Abigail Geer               (171 votes)

Saco:

School budget

Yes          63 percent   (257 votes)

No           37 percent   (92 votes)

Sanford:

School budget

Yes           70 percent   (407 votes)

No            30 percent   (177 votes)

South Berwick:

Allow and regulate adult-use marijuana stores

Yes         10 percent   (124 votes)

No          90 percent   (1,127 votes)

Allow and regulate adult-use marijuana cultivation

Yes           10 percent   (124 votes)

No           90 percent  (1,134 votes)

South Portland

School budget

Yes              77 percent   (352 votes)

No               33 percent   (105 votes)

Westbrook

School budget

Yes       79 percent     (312 votes)

No        21 percent      (83 votes)

Yarmouth

School budget

Yes                  72 percent   (1,246 votes)

No                   28 percent   (489 votes)

Town Council (two seats)

Heather Abbott         (1,016 votes)

David Craig                (1,016 votes)

Christopher Kam      (904 votes)

 

Multi-town districts school budgets

RSU 1

Arrowsic

Yes

No

Bath

Yes

No

Phippsburg

Yes

No

Woolwich

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

 

RSU  5

Durham

Yes

No

Freeport

Yes

No

Pownal

Yes

No

 

RSU 14

Raymond

Yes         (247 votes)

No          (126 votes)

Windham

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

 

RSU 21

Arundel

Yes

No

Kennebunk

Yes

No

Kennebunkport

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

SAD 6

Buxton

Yes

No

Standish

Yes

No

Hollis

Yes

No

Limington

Yes

No

Frye Island

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

 

SAD 15

Gray

Yes

No

New Gloucester

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

SAD 35

Eliot

Yes

No

South Berwick

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

SAD 51

Cumberland

Yes       63.6 percent   (1,271 votes)

No         36.4 percent   (727 votes)

North Yarmouth

Yes          58.9 percent   (573 votes)

No           41.1 percent   (400 votes

Total

Yes           62.1 percent   (1,844 votes)

No            37.9 percent   (1,127 votes)

SAD 75

Bowdoin

Yes

No

Bowdoinham

Yes

No

Harpswell

Yes

No

Topsham

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

Wells-Ogunquit

Ogunquit

Yes

No

Wells

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

 

