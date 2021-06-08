SOUTH PORTLAND – Marjorie Ann Boucher, 86, of Memory Lane, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Marjorie was born in Portland, on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Carl E. and Louise M. (Hodges) Gilmore. She attended local schools including Portland High School.

On July 20, 1957, Marjorie married the love of her life, Rodney S. Boucher, at the Chestnut Street Methodist Church in Portland

Marjorie worked most of her life in retail, a cashier at several theatres in Portland, Grants Department Store, Porteous, Jordan Marsh, and Kings department stores, she thoroughly enjoyed working with the public. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own needs and she will long be remembered as a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in South Portland.

Marjorie was predeceased by two sisters, Carolyn Ware, and Geraldine Francis; two brothers, Kenneth L. and Carl Gilmore Jr.; a half-sister, Louise York.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rodney S. Boucher Sr. of South Portland; a daughter, Robyn A. Kapperman of South Carolina; two sons, Rodney S. and his wife Shirley Boucher Jr. of Biddeford and Robert Michael Boucher of South Portland; a sister, Myrna Gilmore of Perry, Me; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Marjorie’s life will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 12-1 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow at the chapel at 1pm. Burial will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. To view Marjorie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

