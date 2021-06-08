Ernestine C. Byras 1933 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Ernestine C. Byras (Ward), 88, of Bowdoin passed away June 2, 2021, in her home surrounded by love. Born to Ernest Ward and Vilera Ward (Johnson) in Brunswick, she grew up in the Moodyville neighborhood. She enjoyed family outings in Harpswell and contributing to the love and care of her younger brothers and sisters. They all called her ‘Sister’. Before becoming a homemaker, Ernestine worked in shoe shops, a laundry, and even had fun buying crabs and selling fresh crabmeat. She married William Byras Sr. on Aug. 25 1951, and had their son William Byras Jr. in 1954. They moved to the family farm in Bowdoin where she learned gardening, canning, and farming. In her later years, ‘Tine’ enjoyed going to Foxwoods with friends. She delighted in the love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as other children she enjoyed watching grow up. Most of all, Ernestine held deep love and concern for all friends and family, always keeping them in her prayers. She was a light that burned bright with happiness for others. Ernestine was survived by, daughter-in-law, Pamela Byras of Bowdoin; granddaughters, Stephanie Bernier of Topsham, Michele Byras and her partner Scott Carville of Lisbon Falls; great-grandsons, Technical Sergeant Joseph Bernier, Missouri Air Nat’l Guard and Sean Bernier of Richmond; sister, Sonia Adcock of Lake City, Fla., and brother, Robert Ward of Dade City, Fla.; and many special nieces and nephews. Ernestine was predeceased by; husband William Byras Sr; daughter, Linda Lee Byras; son William Byras Jr; and many brothers and sisters. To help celebrate Ernestine there will be a gathering on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble St, Brunswick. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls. Please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com to leave heart felt messages to Ernestine’s family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

