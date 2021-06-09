Freeport town offices have been without phone or internet service since Tuesday, when a computer outage interrupted online communications throughout all municipal facilities.

“All online services are unavailable during this outage,” according to a brief notice that was posted on the town’s website late Tuesday afternoon.

The notice says the town’s information technology provider is working to restore these services and they hope to be fully functional shortly.

It was not clear what caused the disruption or whether the outage affected the town’s ability to hold a referendum vote Tuesday on its share of the school budget for Regional School Unit 5.

Efforts to contact town officials through other means have been unsuccessful.

Residents are still able to call for emergency assistance from the police and fire departments by dialing 911 because the neighboring town of Brunswick has dispatched emergency services for Freeport for several years, according to Brunswick dispatch staff.

They said Freeport’s IT malfunction was expected to be fixed within 24 to 36 hours.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: