WALDOBORO — The state has identified the 34-year-old fisherman whose body was recovered Tuesday morning following an all-night search by federal, state and local crews in the waters off Waldoboro.

The Maine Marine Patrol reported Wednesday morning that James Guptill was the man whose body was recovered at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. His body was found about a half mile from where other local fishermen found an empty skiff, aground and unoccupied, on Monday evening near Havener Point.

Guptill held a commercial shellfish harvester license as well as a non-commercial lobster license.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said the search was along the Medomak River where the boat was found.

The Coast Guard Station Boothbay Harbor received a call at 9:15 p.m. Monday from local public safety dispatch about a man reported missing. Guptill had gone out in a 15-foot skiff.

He was not wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said,

The Maine Marine Patrol, Waldoboro and Friendship fire departments, and local fishermen were involved in the search.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod was also involved in the search along with Coast Guard vessels.

Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said the Waldoboro Fire Department assisted the Marine Patrol in a search of the shoreline.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: