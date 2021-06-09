Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri. 6/11 9 a.m. Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee

Mon. 6/14 3 p.m. Facilities Committee

Tues. 6/15 10:30 a.m. Rabies Ad Hoc Committee

Tues. 6/15 2 p.m. Climate Action Commission

Tues. 6/15 6 p.m. Recreation Commission

Wed. 6/16 2 p.m. Community Development Committee

Wed. 6/16 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 6/14 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 6/16 2 p.m. Mare Brook Technical Advisory Committee

Wed. 6/16 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee

Wed. 6/16 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Wed. 6/16 7 p.m. School Board Workshop

Thur. 6/17 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 6/17 5 p.m. Streetlight Review Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 6/14 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Mon. 6/14 3 p.m. Cable Advisory Group

Mon. 6/14 5:30 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Wed. 6/16 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 6/15 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 6/16 8 a.m. Topsham Development, Inc.

Thur. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: