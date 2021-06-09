Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri.  6/11  9 a.m.  Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee

Mon.  6/14  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee

Tues.  6/15  10:30 a.m.  Rabies Ad Hoc Committee

Tues.  6/15  2 p.m.  Climate Action Commission

Tues.  6/15  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Wed.  6/16  2 p.m.  Community Development Committee

Wed.  6/16  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  6/14  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  6/16  2 p.m.  Mare Brook Technical Advisory Committee

Wed.  6/16  6:15 p.m.  Appointment Committee

Wed.  6/16  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Wed.  6/16  7 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Thur.  6/17  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  6/17  5 p.m.  Streetlight Review Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  6/14  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Mon.  6/14  3 p.m.  Cable Advisory Group

Mon.  6/14  5:30 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Wed.  6/16  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  6/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  6/15  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  6/16  8 a.m.  Topsham Development, Inc.

Thur.  6/17  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles