Donald H. Gilliam 1948 – 2021 SEBASCO ESTATES – Donald H. Gilliam, 73, of Lavery Lane died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Bath on April 27, 1948, a son of Elmer H. and Fannie E. (Smith) Gilliam. He attended Phippsburg schools and Morse High School. He was employed shortly at Bath Iron Works but left to care for his mother after the death of his father. He went fishing then back to Bath Iron Works as a crane operator, retiring in 2013. On Dec. 9, 1967, he married Marline M. Corson. He was a member of the American Legion in Bath. He enjoyed boating and motorcycling and especially time with his family. Don was predeceased by his wife, Marline “Mar” M. Gilliam on Jan. 10, 2021; two daughters, Rose Marie Gilliam and Angela Lee Gilliam; and one sister, Patricia Winton. He is survived by two daughters, Jo Anne Mesplay and her husband Todd and their son Hunter of Woolwich and Heather Gilliam and her fiancé Don Koehling Jr. of Phippsburg; one sister, Linda Quealey and her husband Bob of Virginia; and three grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Sebasco Estates Nazarene Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Phippsburg Fire & Rescue P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

