Hackers made good on their promise to release files from the Presque Isle Police Department on the dark web, a newspaper reported.

The attack using Avaddon ransomware yielded about 200 gigabytes of data, including everything from the police department’s music collection to reports and witness statements dating to the 1970s, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The FBI has warned of attacks using the Avaddon ransomware, which is distributed to criminal affiliates.

News of the Presque isle ransomware attack surfaced in mid-April. The police department was able to restore its data, and it’s unclear if any ransom payments were made.

The FBI receives two to three reports a week of ransomware attacks in Maine, said spokesperson Kristen M. Setera.

