Brooke Gerry pitched a five-inning no-hitter and went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored as sixth-seeded Windham beat No. 14 Falmouth in a Class A South softball quarterfinal Thursday.

Gerry struck out eight and walked none. Falmouth’s only base runner was on an error.

Heather Heanssler homered during a seven-run second inning for the Eagles (16-2), who will play No. 2 Biddeford in the semifinals. Ellie Wilson drove in three runs, and Shyler Fielding went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and three runs.

Falmouth, which upset No. 3 Scarborough in the opening round, finished 5-13.

MARSHWOOD/BERWICK 6, GORHAM 5: Mackenzie Davis drove in five runs to lead the top-seeded Hawks (15-3) to a comeback win over No. 9 Gorham (12-6) in a Class A South quarterfinal in South Berwick.

Marshwood erased a 5-3 deficit in the fifth on a two-run triple by Davis and an RBI groundout by Lindsey Bennett.

Amber Bretton drove in all five Gorham runs with a pair of home runs.

THORNTON ACADEMY 12, PORTLAND 0: Madison Tracy and Jessica Dow had three hits apiece to fuel a 14-hit attack for the fifth-seeded Golden Trojans (14-4), while Abby Miner threw a two-hitter against the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (8-10) in five-inning Class A South quarterfinal at Saco.

Miner contributed a pair of hits, along with Izzy Miner and Claudia Pelletier.

BRUNSWICK 4, LEWISTON 2: Sophia Morin hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the fourth-seeded Dragons (12-6) advanced to the Class A North semifinals with a win over No. 5 Lewiston (11-6) in Brunswick.

Brunswick’s Ellie Sullivan pitched a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Lewiston closed to within 3-2 before Morgan Foster hit an RBI single in the fifth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, POLAND 2: Kat Callahan, Dana Schwartz and Abigail Scifres each tallied four hits for the second-seeded Capers (18-0) as they cruised to a Class B South quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Knights (11-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Winning pitcher Anna Connell allowed just three hits while striking out 11.

Cape advances to play No. 6 Medomak Valley on Saturday.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Madison Pelletier pitched a three-hitter, and the fifth-seeded Patriots (14-4) scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat the fourth-seeded Eagles (12-5) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Newcastle.

Heather Nevells drove in two runs and Anna Gilbert picked up the other RBI for the Patriots, who will visit top-seeded Fryeburg on Saturday.

Pelletier struck out 12 and walked one.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, GARDINER 1: Morgan Fusco and Katy McIntyre hit back-to-back doubles to spark a five-run fourth inning as the top-seeded Raiders (13-3) beat the No. 8 Tigers (14-3) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Fryeburg.

Ela Bruno added an RBI single in the fourth. Bruno and McIntyre each knocked in another run in the fifth.

Emilia DeSanctis picked up the win, striking out six.

OXFORD HILLS 10, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Kiara McLeod allowed two hits in six innings and also drove in three runs with a triple and a single to pace the third-seeded Vikings (15-2) to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the No. 6 Windjammers (12-6) in Paris.

Bella Devivo had three singles and two RBI. Trinity Bernard also got two hits and Chloe Estes hit a double.

Mikayla Talbot and Kennedy Peterson had the only hits for Camden Hills.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, VALLEY 3: Haley Hegarty and Hayden Wienckowski each hit an RBI single in a three-run second inning that sparked the seventh-seeded Panthers (9-8) to a Class D South quarterfinal win over the No. 2 Cavaliers (14-2) at Bingham.

Michaela Wallace had three hits, including a triple, for NYA. Acadia Gee, Wienckowski and Jasmine Huntsman each chipped in two hits.

Hegarty got the win, striking out six while allowing six hits and a walk.

NYA will face sixth-seeded St. Dom’s in the semifinals.

LACROSSE

GREELY 15, WESTBROOK 0: Lauren Dennen and Carly Ferentz each netted three goals, Elsa Dean-Muncie posted two goals and three assists, and the second-seeded Rangers (10-2) shut out the No. 15 Blue Blazes (0-8) in a Class B opening-round game in Cumberland.

Lia Traficonte also scored twice and Charlotte Taylor had a goal and two assists.

Greely will host No. 7 Brunswick in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

