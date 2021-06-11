Daniel F. Coakley, 75, a resident of Kennebunk, died Monday evening, June 7, 2021, at his residence.

Daniel was born March 10, 1946 in Milford, Massachusetts, the son of Daniel F. and Margaret Mahoney Coakley, and is a graduate of Newton South High School in Newton, Massachusetts.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

Upon his discharge, he returned to Massachusetts, working as a truck driver hauling steel and heavy equipment, eventually retiring after 30 years of safe driving.

Dan loved spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters, an avid sports fan, he rarely missed a Bruins and Red Sox game. He also took great enjoyment volunteering with Literacy Volunteers of America, assisting new immigrants to master the English language, allowing them to become American citizens.

He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Margaret Sepos.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Sostilio Coakley, of Kennebunk, two daughters, Terri Coakley, of Portland, and Karen Coakley and her husband, Chris Clark, of Standish, a brother, Thomas Coakley and his husband, Robert Bruce McKibben, of Lee, New Hampshire, and two granddaughters, Sabrina Kenny, of Portland, and Bridgit Clark, of Standish.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association 8718 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD, 20190 https://vva.org/donate/

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Daniel’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

