A warehouse on Presumpscot Street in Portland was heavily damaged by fire overnight.

A passerby called to report a fire at 160 Presumpscot St. at 2:08 a.m. Friday. The building houses Design Concepts and four or five other businesses, according to Capt. John Brennan from the Portland Fire Department.

There was no one in the building and no injuries were reported, Brennan said.

Crews arriving on scene reported a small amount of fire was visible in the one-story section of the building.

“When they opened up the ceiling and roof, they had heavy fire involvement above them,” Brennan said.

The fire spread to a two-story section of the building. The fire went to a third alarm at 2:44 a.m., with all Portland resources on scene and assistance arriving from Falmouth and Westbrook fire departments, Brennan said.

The fire was contained within a couple hours, but crews are expected to be on scene for several more hours Friday morning. Traffic is being detoured around the scene.

The one-story section of the building is a total loss and the two-story section was heavily damaged. Brennan said fire officials do not know if that section of the building is repairable.

Brennan said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and more information will be released later Friday.

This story will be updated.

