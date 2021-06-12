CAPE ELIZABETH — Esme Song singled home Clara Parker with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as second-seeded Cape Elizabeth escaped with a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Medomak Valley in a Class B South softball semifinal Saturday.

Parker lined a single with one out in the seventh, then reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Dana Schwartz before Song ended it with a blooper to right.

Cape’s Anna Cornell struck out 13 while pitching a seven-hitter. Madi Boynton allowed five hits and struck out six for the Panthers (13-6).

Parker and Song each had two hits, while Emily Harris and Eliza Spear got two hits apiece for Medomak Valley.

The Capers (19-0) advance to face No. 1 Fryeburg Academy in the regional final Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Camden Jones went 3 for 4 and fueled a three-run rally in the fifth inning with a home run, leading the top-seeded Raiders (14-3) past the fifth-seeded Patriots (14-5) in a Class B South semifinal in Fryeburg.

Ela Bruno’s two-run single in the third inning gave Fryeburg a 2-0 lead. Gray-New Gloucester tied it with runs in the fourth and fifth before the Raiders went ahead for good in the bottom of the fifth.

Gray-New Gloucester got three hits from Morgan Curtis and two from Anna Gilbert.

ST. DOMINIC 8, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7: Sydney Dick hit into a fielder’s choice to drive home Bella Perryman with the winning run in the ninth inning as the sixth-seeded Saints (7-9) beat the seventh-seeded Panthers (9-10) in a Class D South semifinal Auburn.

North Yarmouth Academy forced extra innings with a run in the seventh that tied the game at 5-5. The Panthers tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth for a 7-5 lead.

NYA led 4-1 until St. Dom’s scored four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a Perryman home run.

Losing pitcher Acadia Gee led NYA with three hits. Jasmine Huntsman added a single and a double.

