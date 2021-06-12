BIDDEFORD — This is one that they’re going to talk about for a long, long, long time.

Second-seeded Biddeford High walked off its second playoff victory in three days on Saturday afternoon, edging sixth-seeded Windham, 3-2, when Hannah Gosselin scored on a wild pitch in the 14th inning at Doran Field.

The victory advances Biddeford to the Class A South final against No. 1 Marshwood/Berwick Academy.

“That was,” said Biddeford Coach Mike Fecteau, “the greatest game I’ve ever been involved in.”

It was special, for sure. Both pitchers – freshman lefty Brooke Gerry of Windham and sophomore righty Charlotte Donovan of Biddeford – were spectacular.

“I think you saw the two best pitchers in the league go today,” said Windham Coach Fred Wilcox. “And they both showed who they are. They are extremely good pitchers.”

It was the cruelest ending possible for Gerry, who didn’t allow a hit for the first nine innings, struck out 18 and walked six. She threw 205 pitches. Right fielder Ellen Files made a couple of exceptional running catches to back her.

Donovan, meanwhile, scattered 10 singles, struck out 14 and walked only two. She threw 206 pitches. She was also backed by some stellar defense, with third baseman Alexis Libby, first baseman Baylor Wilkinson and Gosselin at second turning nifty plays.

The game was scoreless through 12 innings.

“Both pitchers were dynamic,” said Fecteau. “They were both in control, and when things got tough, they dug deeper.”

Biddeford (16-3) will play Marshwood/Berwick (16-3) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College. Windham, which lost 16-4 to Biddeford in the second game of the season, had a 14-game winning streak snapped. The Eagles finished at 16-3.

The tie-breaker rule went into effect once the game reached the 13th inning, which each half inning starting with a runner at second.

Both teams scored twice in the 13th. Windham’s runs came on RBI singles by Ella Wilcox (after Gerry sacrificed the runner to third) and Ellie Wilson (with two outs).

Biddeford tied the game in somewhat dramatic fashion.

The Tigers had scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Laura Perreault, but that was the second out. Chantelle Bouchard and Wilkinson followed with singles and Anna Lavigne walked to load the bases and bring up Gosselin, who drove in the winning runs in the eighth inning on Thursday against Massabesic.

After fouling off three pitches, Gosselin blooped a single just behind the first-base bag, tying the game. But Wilkinson was thrown out at the plate trying to score the winning run.

After Donovan shut down the Eagles in the top of the 14th, Biddeford started with Gosselin on second. She was sacrificed to third on a perfect bunt by Madison Dineen, who pushed the ball past the charging first baseman and forced Gerry to make the play.

Asked how much she practiced that, Dineen said, “I honestly have never bunted. I kind of knew I was going to because I was supposed to move her.”

Two pitches later, Gerry’s pitch skidded past catcher Jaydn Kimball and Gosselin raced home, setting off another mob celebration for the Tigers.

“I honestly thought (Kimball) blocked it at first,” said Gosselin. “And then when I saw it get by her, I took off.”

Fecteau, noting that Gosselin was involved again said, “Funny how that works out. She comes to bat with the bases loaded to tie the game and fittingly she scores the winning run. It’s just magic. Can’t explain it. It was a great feeling and I feel bad for Windham. It was one hell of a game.”

While disappointed with the loss, Wilcox told his team “they need to hold their heads high.”

“It was a tough battle,” said Windham’s Ella Wilcox. “It was definitely a pitcher’s game, just going in there, you tried to make hard contact and put the ball in play … And it was a fun game.”

And it was one the Tigers weren’t prepared to lose.

“We fight,” said Donovan. “We’re not ready to go home yet.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: