The Maine House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would abolish a controversial police intelligence gathering agency.

In a mostly party-line vote, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, the House voted 88-54 to eliminate nearly $1 million in funding for the Maine Information and Analysis Center, a division of the Maine State Police. Nine members were absent.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell.

LD 1278 still faces additional votes in the Senate, where its fate is less certain. It also could generate a veto from Gov. Janet Mills, who as a former longtime prosecutor has been deferential to law enforcement.

Mills’ public safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck testified in opposition to the bill during a public hearing this spring. He said without the center – one of dozens created after 9/11 to prevent terrorist attacks but that now focus on domestic crimes – Maine would be less safe. Sauschuck said domestic extremism has become a major concern, as evidenced by the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“To think there would be 80 fusion centers geared to share information in a fluid and timely manner and have the state of Maine be a gaping black hole for the lack of information sharing is scary,” he said during the public hearing. “It’s certainly scary to me, and it should be scary for you.”

Other members of law enforcement also opposed the bill, including the Maine Sheriff’s Association, the Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Maine Warden Service.

The Maine Information and Analysis Center, sometimes referred to as a “fusion center,” operated in relative anonymity for years. Its employees use open-source information, such as public social media accounts, to create bulletins and warnings about potentially dangerous people or to alert agencies of events in other parts of the state or the country. Its agents do not have arrest powers and do not conduct criminal investigations but serve as a sort of clearinghouse for information that is shared among the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Last year, a state trooper from Scarborough filed a lawsuit alleging he suffered retaliation from his employer when he tried to blow the whistle on unethical and illegal practices at the center, alleging that the agency kept an illegal gun registry and collected information on peaceful demonstrators and activists.

A federal judge in March dismissed all of the counts of the suit alleging privacy violations, leaving only two counts that center on the alleged workplace retaliation that the trooper suffered, meaning the judge will not weigh in on the validity of his claims.

The center also was subjected to a hack that revealed the center tracked lawful demonstrators and sometimes passed information about groups to partners in private industry who own critical infrastructure like power and gas lines, for instance. That was the case for activists opposing the CMP corridor project to Quebec, who were the subject of an intelligence bulletin that was hacked and released online about protest activities in the Forks.

Some critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, said the center’s focus on drug crimes has been part of a failed approach to criminalizing addiction.

The center also has faced criticism over its lack of transparency. In respsonse, the Department of Public Safety proposed its own legislation to require managers to submit annual reports to the Legislature and answer questions about its operations annually.

That bill, sponsored by Sen. Susan Deschambault, D-York, already passed through the House and Senate this month and was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills on Friday.

If LD 1278 passes, that new law would become moot.

