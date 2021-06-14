BAR HARBOR — The beloved carriage roads at Acadia National Park suffered heavy damage from a severe recent rainstorm, the National Park Service said Monday.

The rainstorm hit Bar Harbor in the early hours of June 9. The park service said 10 miles of the 45-mile carriage road system are closed now because of the damage.

Other facilities, including Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts, are also closed, the service said.

The park service called the storm “one of the most exceptional weather events in the park’s history.” The total rainfall in the park ranged close to 5 inches at the summit of Cadillac Mountain.

A section of carriage road from intersections 11 to 13 may be closed for up to two months to stabilize and repair damage from a severe thunderstorm. All culverts and drainages were overwhelmed. Three layers of road were removed at multiple locations. Photo by Heather Cooney pic.twitter.com/IYFqA7GSnE — Acadia National Park (@AcadiaNPS) June 9, 2021

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the stream gage at Otter Creek reached a water level of nearly 10 feet during the storm. That was an increase of more than 8 feet from the previous week.

The carriage roads in the park were constructed from 1913 to 1940.

Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the park “will seek emergency funds and use emergency contracting procedures to repair the damage within the next few months.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: