Mrs. Diane B. Tracy, 53, of Biddeford passed away on Monday, May 31st, 2021 following an extended illness.

Diane was born on January 8th, 1968, in Biddeford, Maine, to Mr. Normand Parenteau and Mrs. Martha Inkel Nadeau.

Diane was a 1987 graduate of Biddeford High School and a 2015 graduate of York County Community College, earning her associate’s degree.

Diane married her husband, Warren on September 14th, 2002, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

Diane worked as a Registered Medical Assistant for Maine Neurology. She was active in the Tri-City Community Chorus and active in the choir at St. Joseph’s Church.

Diane had a love for music, flowers, gardening, and took pride in her house. She had a love for working puzzles and loved playing video games with her husband, Warren. Diane was a big New England Patriots fan. She also loved annual Whale Watch expeditions with her husband.

Diane is survived by her husband, Warren Tracy of Biddeford; mother, Martha Nadeau of Biddeford; sister, Denise Tupper of Biddeford; and brother, Daniel Parenteau of Lyman. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins both in Maine and other states. Diane had a very large extended family of many friends and colleagues.

Diane is preceded in death by her father, Normand Parenteau of Biddeford.

Visiting Hours will 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 8th,2021 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

