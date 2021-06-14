State health officials reported just 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily total since late last summer.

No additional deaths were reported

Cases reported on Mondays typically are lower than other days because less testing occurs on weekends, but the low total continues what has been a sustained downward trend.

The seven-day rolling average decreased to 51 cases, the lowest level since late October. This time last month, the daily average was 269 cases. Cases have been plummeting across the country as well as more and more people have gotten vaccinated and as gatherings have moved outdoors where the virus doesn’t spread as easily.

Since the pandemic reached Maine, there have been 68,603 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 845 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Monday morning, but they have been falling dramatically as well. As of Sunday, there were 39 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, included 23 in critical care and 13 on ventilators. Hospitalizations haven’t been this low since Nov. 6.

As for vaccinations, the state has administered 732,206 first doses, representing 61.8 percent of the eligible population age 12 or older, and 748,378 final doses, accounting for 63.2 percent of eligible residents. Included in the final doses are 77,893 shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

