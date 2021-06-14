Jobless Mainers could be paid up to $1,500 from the state to take one of thousands of open positions as the state’s labor market continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers can get a $1,500 payment for each eligible worker that starts a job between June 15 and the end of the month. Workers who start jobs in July could be in line to get $1,000.

The first-come, first-serve program is funded with $10 million in federal funding and could reach 7,500 Mainers, Gov. Janet Mills administration said in a press release.

“Employers across the state are looking to staff up, which means there are opportunities for everyone to work, earn a living and contribute to our state’s economic recovery,” Mills said in a statement. “With this new program, we are providing another tool to accelerate people’s transition back into the workforce, protecting their health and long-term financial stability.”

To get the hiring bonus, workers need to have received unemployment pay for the week ending May 29, accepted a full-time job paying less than $25 an hour and stay on the job for at least eight weeks without collecting unemployment.

Employers will document eligible workers and verify their employment. The bonus will be issued to employers that pass it on to workers.

As of Thursday, nearly 40,000 Mainers were enrolled in continuing weekly jobless benefits.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: