And here we are…the last full week of spring.
The summer solstice occurs on Sunday, June 20, at 11:31 p.m.
In classic Maine fashion, the week will feature some weather highlights from the outgoing season. Monday will be a fairly dreary, cool day. It will be much more reminiscent of late April than June.
While the day does not look like a total washout, there will be a chance for showers at any point. This also will not be much of a help to the growing drought issue.
As of Thursday morning, the updated drought monitor shows a large chunk of Maine included in the “moderate drought” category. It would take a long, soaking rain to make a difference here. Monday does not look like that at all.
Thanks to the onshore wind and overcasts skies, temperatures top out in the 60s. It will feel a bit raw at times if you end up dealing with rain.
The exceptions here will be northern and eastern Maine, where it takes a little longer for the clouds to build. If you want some decent weather on Monday, go Downeast.
Tuesday will be unsettled again, with a chance for some thunderstorms in the late morning or early afternoon.
Ahead of a front, mostly clouds skies will allow temperatures to climb into the 70s.
The timing looks to bring storms into western Maine in the late morning or early afternoon, crossing Portland and continuing west.
Big changes are on the way after this.
Dry air returns following the storms Tuesday.
With more sunshine, temperatures on Wednesday will climb back into the 70s. Humidity stays low, too, so it should be a really comfortable afternoon.
The dry air sticks around into Thursday and Friday, too. Both days will be in the 70s with sunshine.
Some signals are pointing to some more showers or storms on Saturday, but it is not a guarantee just yet. Let’s see how the pattern evolves and where the moisture ends up.
Beyond that, get ready to officially start off summer on Sunday night.
