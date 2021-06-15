FREEPORT — Freeport girls lacrosse coach Marcia Wood knows her team struggles on a grass field away from its home turf field. She was sure to let her team know throughout this unique season.

“We wanted to play here, we know we aren’t at our best when we play on grass,” said Wood on Monday.

So the Falcons made sure that Class C would run through Freeport, going 9-3 in the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed.

Freeport will host Lake Region in a Class C semifinal game Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Falcons won the regular season meetings, 13-8 and 11-9.

“It’s going to be another close one, we know that,” Wood said. “If we play our game like we have all season, we have a great chance, but we also know it’s one-and-done, meaning anything can happen.”

The other Class C semifinal game pits Waynflete against Maranacook/Winthrop on Wednesday in Readfield. The winners will meet Saturday in the Class C state championship game at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

“It’s hard having that target (on our backs), but the other piece was playing on turf,” Wood said. “That’s what we wanted to fight for, playing on turf, playing in our home uniforms, we’ll take that trade.”

In the fall, Wood, who also coaches field hockey, had 12 seniors on her roster who were ready to contend for a state championship. When the fall postseason was canceled, she shifted her focus to the spring.

“It’s hard not to play for something at the end of the season,” Wood said. “I know I felt that toward the end of the fall season, and I think a lot of my players did, too.”

When asked if she believes her team is extra motivated this spring, Wood offered a one-word answer.

“Absolutely,” she said.

Senior attacker Hannah Groves agreed.

“We’re more motivated and excited than ever. It just makes us want it that much more,” she said. “Especially for seniors like myself, it’s our last and only opportunity this year to do something special.”

The Falcons played a more regionalized schedule this spring, with their three losses coming to Class B foes Yarmouth, Greely and Cape Elizabeth. They handled Class B opponents Morse and Gray-New Gloucester/Poland, and swept the Class C portion of their schedule, including a 9-4 victory over No. 2 Maranacook/Winthrop on May 8 in Readfield.

“Going in we thought it might put a lot of pressure on us,” said junior midfielder Savannah Tracy, who is tied for the team lead in goals this season with 26. “I also think that knowing we were so successful without having a season last year gave us some much needed confidence by the time the playoffs began.”

On the field, the Falcons’ balanced attack on offense can create nightmares for opposing defenses.

“Our offense is so balanced, it’s one of our biggest strengths,” said Wood. “We have so many different players who are capable of different things on offense.”

Tracy led the team with 29 regular season goals, while senior attacker Meredith Feller had 26. Savannah’s sister Kate, a sophomore, finished second on the team with 24. She also dished out a team-high 16 assists. Savannah Tracy and Feller each scored four goals in their opening round win over St. Dominic.

Freeport also features a tough defense.

Anchored by senior Rianna Tomm with sophomore Piper Williams in net, the Falcons have been denying teams all season, allowing just 10 or more goals twice this season.

“We’ve pumped up all year back there,” Tomm said. “I think that having a potent offense has helped our development in practice that we can use when it comes to game time.”

Williams finished the season with 50 saves.

Other standouts from the deep Freeport squad include junior attacker Meg Driscoll, who scored 20 goals and 15 assists this season. Ellie Whitter scored 14 goals, while Groves had 11 goals and 13 assists.

